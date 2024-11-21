Future of Indian cinema looks bright: Shekhar Kapur at IFFI

Goa, Nov 21: Shekhar Kapur believes storytelling has become easier than ever, as he advised youngsters to make films and keep narrating stories. For the globally acclaimed Indian filmmaker, who serves as the festival director of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the future of Indian cinema looks bright.

The IFFI, which began in Goa on Wednesday (November 20), focuses significantly on youth and emerging filmmakers.

“Storytelling has never been easier. Just go and make a film. It’s far simpler now than it was for me. You don’t need a lot of money — if you have a cell phone, you can shoot, edit, and upload it on YouTube. Keep telling stories. Great films are driven by great characters. Ensure you focus on that,” Kapur said ahead of the festival's formal inauguration, which aims to capture the attention of global cinephiles.

Sharing more insights, Kapur known for his cult classics like ‘Masoom’ and internationally acclaimed ‘Bandit Queen’ remarked, “I have met several youngsters at the Film Bazaar in their early 20s creating films in Assamese, Odia, and other regional languages. It’s vital to narrate each other’s stories and showcase them internationally. We, Indians, are natural storytellers. Whether it’s in elevators or hotels, we can narrate a compelling story in two minutes.”

Creative Minds of Tomorrow:

The Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT) an annual skill and talent component of the 55th IFFI. The initiative has seen three successful editions take place on the sidelines of India’s premiere film festival. In the fourth edition, expanding the scope CMOT will feature 100 youth talent in a total of 13 film crafts, against 75 talents from 10 crafts from the previous edition, from across India.

The Rise of Regional Cinema:

Kapur said previously, it seemed most filmmakers were based in Mumbai. “However, with the rise of OTT platforms, regional actors and directors have gained visibility, and regional narratives have reached a broader viewers,” he reckoned.

Debutant Directors:

This year, IFFI will also focus on Indian debut films, which will showcase a diverse range of narratives and cinematic styles from across the country. These selections will highlight the creative vision and unique storytelling approaches of young filmmakers and aims to provide a platform to the young talent, showcasing the work of new directors who are contributing fresh perspectives and stories to Indian cinema. Encouraging fresh talent, Kapur said, “It’s fantastic to see debutant directors coming forward. Let them compete, and let’s promote these emerging voices.” He also praised Indian women filmmakers, calling them a “force like jack-in-the-box.” Kapur emphasized the importance of embracing future technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), which will play a pivotal role in filmmaking.

Opening Ceremony:

The gala opening ceremony marked the start of the 55th IFFI running from November 20 to 28. The grand evening saw the participation of iconic film personalities, setting the stage for an eventful festival.

Renowned actors like Nagarjuna, Nitya Menon, Amla, Vikrant Massey, Rakul Preet, Manushi Chillar, Boman Irani, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others graced the occasion, alongside dignitaries such as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Assam in Indian Panorama:

This edition features three films from Assam in the prestigious Indian Panorama segment, a flagship section showcasing the diversity of Indian cinema. Typically presenting 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, the Indian Panorama celebrates the best films of the year.

‘Juiphool’ by Jadumoni Dutta and ‘Rador Pakhi’ by Bobby Sarma Baruah are included in the feature section, while ‘Swargarath’ by Rajesh Bhuyan features in the mainstream cinema section.

Among these, ‘Juiphool’ has been nominated for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal, a global award recognizing films that promote Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence, tolerance, and social harmony. Jadumoni Dutta’s National Award-winning feature explores the emotional bond between two mothers amid violent border conflicts in Northeast India, delving into themes of compassion, conflict, and motherhood.

Additionally, Kenny Basumatary’s Bodo-language film ‘Bibo Binano’ (My Three Sisters) will feature in the NFDC Showcase and Premier section.

Northeast Narratives:

From Manipur, Lakshmipriya Devi’s ‘Boong’ is part of the ‘Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Award’ competition. The film narrates the story of a schoolboy navigating racial tensions and border challenges in Manipur, driven by resilience to reunite his fractured family.

In the Indian Panorama Non-Feature section, ‘Chanchisoa’, a Garo-language film by Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das, will also be screened. Produced by the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Assam, the film portrays the matrilineal society of Garo Hills, focusing on a father’s struggles, his life-changing decision, and his son’s aspirations to escape village life for education.