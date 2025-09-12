From Dampur to Venice: Assam’s Naaz Shaikh makes dream debut on global stage

Guwahati, Sept 12: For Naaz Shaikh, the red carpet of Venice once seemed like a faraway dream. Growing up in Dampur, Hajo, in Kamrup district, in a conservative Muslim family with no connection to films, her childhood was marked by struggles. Her father, a carpenter, barely managed to raise six children, and Naaz lost both parents in her early 20s.

That journey took a dramatic turn in September 2025 when her debut film Songs of Forgotten Trees premiered at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. The film's director, Anuparna Roy, made history by winning the Best Director award in the festival's Orizzonti section and Naaz stood at the heart of it, playing a role that tested her limits and transformed her life.

"I always wanted to be an actor," Naaz tells The Assam Tribune, recalling her early days. "As a child, I would read Sunday supplements with film stories. Those images would stay with me."

Ramps before reels

After schooling, Naaz pursued fashion design and began walking the ramp in Bengaluru to fund her education. Fashion shows, modelling assignments and ad campaigns became her way of survival.

"It was never easy.I was earning to pay my own college fees," she says. Her persistence paid off with more than 50 shows, including Bangalore Fashion Week, and campaigns for brands like PepsiCo, Amazon and Taneira. But for Naaz, fashion was only a stepping stone. Acting remained the dream.

Big leap to Mumbai

By 2022, she took the risk of leaving a steady job at Shahi Exports in Bengaluru to move to Mumbai. "I knew two things can't go together," she explains. "So I gave up my job and came prepared to face anything. As an actor, you need to polish your toolkit." Her gamble clicked quickly. Within a month, she bagged a role in the play Boski Ke Kaptan Chacha, scripted by Gulzar and directed by Salim Arif. That became her Launchpad, leading to small roles in television and advertising.

Enter songs of forgotten trees

The turning point arrived in December 2023 when filmmaker and long-time friend Anuparna Roy asked her to audition for Songs of Forgotten Trees. "She had auditioned several girls but wasn't convinced. She asked me to try, but handled it very professionally," Naaz recalls. "She liked my audition. That's how Thooya happened."

Thooya her character is an aspiring actor in Mumbai who takes up sex work to survive, sharing a fragile yet resilient bond with her flatmate Shweta, played by Sumi Baghel.

Breaking barriers on screen

The role was complex, raw and demanding. "We three- me, my co-actor and Anuparna stayed together in an apartment for two months to get into the skin of our characters," Naaz explains.

"There were many intimate scenes. At first, I worried about my family's reaction. But after watching the film, I realised it wasn't as worrisome as I had thought."

Though unfamiliar with world cinema, her family remained quietly supportive. "They may not understand what Venice means, but they supported me. through poverty and pain. That matters most."

Venice and validation

At the 82nd Venice Film Festival, Songs of Forgotten Trees not only resonated with audiences but also earned critical acclaim. Director Anuparna Roy walked away with the Best Director trophy, and Naaz's performance drew glowing praise. “Dreams do come true,” says Naaz.

"I always dream big. I knew something good would happen, but I didn't expect it so soon." Even actor Priyanka Chopra acknowledged her performance on social media. But Naaz stays grounded. "Fame is temporary," she says. "Feeding stray dogs and cats keeps me rooted. That gives me unmatched happiness."

Assam in her heart

Despite her new global recognition, Naaz carries her roots close. "Though I've been away for long, I love Assam and would love to work in Assamese films someday," she says. Her journey from a carpenter's daughter in Dampur to a celebrated face at Venice embodies resilience, risk and faith. "I took the risk," she says simply. "Because I couldn't imagine my life without acting. And today, I feel it was worth it.”