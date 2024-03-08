Five-day North East India Film Festival concludes in Manipur

Imphal, March 7: The five-day-long North East India Film Festival (NEIFF 2024) concluded at the Palace Auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society in Imphal on Thursday.

Speaking at the valedictory function, chief guest M. Joy Singh, Commissioner of the Information and Public Relations Department, said that the festival has been a journey into the hearts of human experience where filmmakers from diverse backgrounds in the northeast region shared their unique perspectives and creativities transcending boundaries.

While appreciating the efforts of the organisers, he thanked the participating filmmakers who delighted the viewers with their well-crafted cinematic expressions for the past five days.

Garo film (Meghalaya) 'Rapture' directed by Dominic Sangma bagged the best film award at the festival, while the best director award was won by Haobam Paban Kumar for the Manipuri film ‘Joseph’s Son’.

Other Awards:

* Best Screenplay: Parthajit Baruah for ‘Nellier Kotha’ (Assamese)

* Best Cinematography: Jayant Sethu Mathavan for ‘Before Spring’ (Assamese)

* Best Editing: Kuldip Baruah for ‘Samarpan’ (Assamese)

* Best Sound: Amrit Pritam and Debajit Changmai for ‘Gorai Pakhri’ (Bodo film)

Assamese films ‘Before Spring’ directed by Shrutismriti Changkakoti, and ‘Ata Nirjon Duporiya’ directed by Khanjan Kishore Nath bagged the special jury award and the special mention award, respectively.

Guru Rewben Mashangva, a Naga folk-blues singer from Manipur, bagged the jury award for his performance in the film 'Joseph’s Son'.

The festival was organised by THOUNA, Manipur, in association with Film Forum Manipur, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, and the Department of Art and Culture under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Manipur State Film Development Society.