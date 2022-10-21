FIPRESCI announces list of All Time Ten Best Indian Films

Guwahati, Oct 21: The Indian chapter of the International Federation of Film Critics ( FIPRESCI- India) conducted a secret poll for making a list of the All Time Ten Best Indian Films.

According to reports, 30 members of FIPRESCI- India voted in confidence and on the basis of maximum number of votes polled in favour of 10 films.

The list published by the federation includes magnum opuses like Pather Panchali, (Song of the Little Roads), Bengali, 1955 by Satyajit Ray; Meghe Dhaka Tara (The cloud capped stars) Bengali, 1960 by Ritwik Ghatak; Bhuvan Shome, Hindi, 1969, by Mrinal Sen; Elippathayan (The Rat Trap, Malayalam, 1981 by Adoor Gopalakrishnan; Ghatashraddha (The Ritual) Kannada, 1977 by Girish Kasarvalli; Garm Hawa (Scorching Winds), Hindi, 1973 by MS Sathyu; Charulata ( The Lonely Wife), Bengali, 1964 by Satyajit Ray; Ankur (The Seedling), Hindi, 1974 by Shyam Benegal; Pyasa (Thirsty), Hindi, 1937 by Guru Dutt and Sholay (Embers), Hindi, 1975 by Ramesh Sippy.

The Indian chapter of the Federation of Film Critics announced the list of the ten best Indian films on 20th October, 2022.



