'Finding Maini' chronicles a tale of imperfect harmony between siblings

Guwahati, April 24: Amidst the evolving landscape of the Assamese film industry catering to the preferences of its audience, “Finding Maini” narrates the story of a brother grappling to maintain a harmonious relationship with his seemingly “perfect” sister.

In the movie, Dipankar Kalita portrays Tanmoy, the brother striving to carve his name as an artist while contending with his sister Minakshi, also known as Maini, portrayed by Darathy Bharadwaj, who embodies their parents' epitome of perfection.

Despite Maini's outwardly flawless personality as a medical student, Darathy's portrayal conveys her inner void, stemming from the lack of a close bond with her younger brother, with whom she struggles to share her experiences.

Their dynamic undergoes a significant shift as the plot unfolds, due to Tanmoy’ friends Dhriti (Shashanka Das), Sourav Lochan (Bonny Deori), Pritam (Kishalay Malla Baruah), and Kunal (Atanu Mahanta). Introvert Tanmoy steps out of his comfort zone to safeguard his sister from potential troubles caused by his friend’s mischievousness.

As the plot progresses, Tanmoy unveil several previously unknown facts about his sister, altering the dynamics of their relationship.

On the acting front, Bonny Deori's performance keeps the audience engaged with his acting prowess and humour, while Atanu Mahanta delivers his role with commendable skill.

“Finding Maini” emerges as a compelling family drama, exploring the complexities of sibling relationships and concluding on a heartening note.