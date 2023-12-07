Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s critically acclaimed ‘Sanaa’ is inspired by #MeToo movement

Mumbai, Dec 7: Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’ has revealed that the film is inspired by the #MeToo realities.

Taking inspiration from the #MeToo movement of 2018, the filmmaker made ‘Sanaa’ with a storyline centred on a woman in Mumbai confronting her past, while highlighting the inequality and abuse that women face in their everyday lives.

Sudhanshu said: “It all began with wanting to talk about how men and women are treated so differently in our society, especially women dealing with the label of being perfect. I believe it was also the #MeToo movement that truly pushed me to make this film.”

“Hearing stories of survivors made me realise how men and women have vastly different experiences, even though they grow up and live in the same environment and under similar circumstances.”

Until now, ‘Sanaa’ has won hearts and received a standing ovation at The Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and The Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The film finally screened in India, at the recently concluded 54th International Film Festival of India where it received a standing ovation and rave reviews.

Held in Goa, the film was invited as part of both the Indian Panorama and the International Competition sections.

Produced by Sudhanshu Saria’s production house Four Line Films, ‘Sanaa’ co-stars Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.