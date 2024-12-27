Film fraternity condoles the demise of Manmohan Singh

Mumbai, Dec 27: Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness. His demise has left a huge void in Indian politics. Several members of the Indian film fraternity condoled his demise. National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his X, and wrote, "Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions to every aspect of our nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPDrManmohanSingh."

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma wrote, "India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten. #DrManmohanSingh #waheguru”.

Randeep Hooda wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, whose dignified leadership and pivotal role in India’s economic liberalization transformed the nation. His wisdom and integrity will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti #DrManmohanSingh”.

Actor Ravi Kishan wrote, “Received the sad news of the demise of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the virtuous soul in his feet. Om Shanti #ManmohanSingh”. National Award-winning Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji marks the end of an era. As the architect of India's economic reforms, his dedication to public service has shaped modern India. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti”.

Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions to India will never be forgotten”. Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Today we have lost one of India’s finest Prime Ministers. The man who propelled India’s economic growth. He epitomised dignity and humility. We will forever be indebted to his legacy. May his soul rest in eternal glory. Thank you Shri Manmohan Singh ji”.

Actor Sunny Deol, who was last seen in ‘Gadar 2’, took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, “I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity & contributions to the nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDrManmohan Singh”.

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply anguished by the passing away of one of the greatest statesmen Our country has ever produced, highly educated, most graceful, soft spoken and humble leader Dr Manmohan Singh Ji! His visionary and game changing contributions as the Finance Minister and then his highly successful tenure as the 13th Prime Minister of India for two successive terms will remain etched in history".

"I feel privileged and fortunate to have served as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Tourism during the tenure of a stalwart like him. I fondly cherish my interactions with him and the inspiration and wisdom I got from him forever. It is a tremendous loss to our country. My deepest condolences to his family and each of his numerous admirers. Rest In Peace Manmohan Ji !! Om Shanti", he added.