Fans burst firecrackers inside theatre during Tiger 3 screening; Salman Khan raises concern

Guwahati, Nov 13: After a video of bursting crackers inside theatres on the first day of ‘Tiger 3’ movie went viral, the lead actor of the movie and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan raised safety concerns on Monday.

Taking to his personal X handle, the actor urged the fans to enjoy the movie in theatres without putting lives in danger.

“I’m hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let’s enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe,” the actor posted on X.

It may be mentioned that on the occasion of Diwali, Tiger 3 was released in theatres on November 12. On the first day of the show, fans were seen bursting crackers inside Mohan Cinema, located in Maharashtra’s Malegaon during the 9.30 pm show. The firecrackers went off near the sitting area, creating a stampede-like situation.

The video of the incident soon grabbed the attention of the citizens, raising safety concerns. The police informed that a probe has been launched.