Exclusive! Yami Gautam reveals why she wants her film ‘Article 370’ to re-release in theatres

Mumbai, Feb 28: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently opened up about her desire for her film ‘Article 370’ to be re-released in theatres. While the film originally had a limited release, Yami, who was expecting her baby at the time, didn’t have the opportunity to experience it with a live audience. Now, the actress shares why she is eager for fans to see the film on the big screen and why it holds such a special place in her heart.

When asked about the films she wishes to re-release in theatres, Yami Gautam told IANS, “That’s a question for the audience! But personally, I would love to see Uri or Vicky Donor on the big screen again. Also, Bala, A Thursday, and Article 370 especially Article 370 because I didn’t get the chance to watch it with an audience. I was expecting my baby at the time, so that’s one film I would love to experience in a theater setting. I know I’ve given multiple names, but each has a special reason.”

“Article 370,” directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, revolved around Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special autonomous status to the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film also starred Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. The film was released worldwide on 23 February 2024.

Further speaking about her approach to choosing scripts, Yami emphasized the importance of connecting with the story on a personal level. She shared, “I rely on my instincts. I make a conscious effort not to get too comfortable with what I’ve previously done or what I consider my strengths. I don't overanalyze. The first feeling I get after reading a script whether it excites me or challenges me guides my decision. I strive to be as versatile as possible and stay true to my choices. There is always a deliberate effort behind making something appear effortless. It’s about consistently working in a certain direction and taking on roles that push my boundaries.”