Eva Longoria makes blunt appeal to vote for Democrats: No more voting if Trump wins

Los Angeles, July 28: Hollywood star Eva Longoria has made a strong appeal urging people to vote for the Democrats, emphasising the importance of preventing Donald Trump's return to office. Longoria took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a quote attributed to former US President Donald Trump.

The quote read: "Christians, get out and vote, just THIS time. You won't have to do it anymore, you know what? Four more years, it'll be fixed. It'll be fine. You won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you Christians. I'm (unintelligible) Christian. I love you."



"You gotta get out and vote. In four years you won't have to @Blister Pearl vote again, we'll have it fixed so good you're not gonna have to vote. Donald Trump 7/26/2024 9:12 p.m. West Palm Beach, FL."



The 49-year-old actress captioned her post: "This is why we MUST vote BLUE! Pay attention! No more voting if he wins." Longoria first gained attention for her role in the soap opera 'The Young and the Restless'.

However, her breakthrough came with the hit TV show 'Desperate Housewives', which earned her major stardom, a Golden Globe nomination, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Her film work has also been notable, with roles in movies such as 'The Sentinel', 'The Heartbreak Kid', 'Over Her Dead Body', 'Crazy Kind of Love', 'Sylvie's Love', and 'Tell It Like A Woman'.

Republican presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump has faced backlash over his “in four years, you don’t have to vote again” remarks after some Democrats said that his comments, directed at a Christian audience, signalled his plans to be a “dictator”.



However, Trump's campaign managers said that he was talking about “uniting” the country while experts point to his “deliberately ambiguous” speaking style. Meanwhile, last week, in a dramatic turn of events, President Joe Biden (81) said that he would end his presidential re-election campaign, less than four months before Election Day.

There was growing sentiment within the Democrats that he (Biden) was too frail to serve and destined to lose to Donald Trump in November. Biden backed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee.