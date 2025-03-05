Entertainers Cricket League to stream live on Waves OTT

New Delhi, March 5: The Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) after a phenomenal debut season, is set to return with its second edition, which will be broadcast live on Prasar Bharati’s Waves OTT platform. It will be starting from March 5 and running until March 16. The influencer-driven cricket event promises to be more competitive, with 150 top digital influencers taking center stage. The tournament will kick off with a grand opening ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The inauguration ceremony will be led by the Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta on Wednesday.

The first match will have a clash between Haryanvi Hunters and Rajasthan Rangers. This year’s edition sees the addition of three new teams, expanding the competition and raising the stakes. The new entrants are the Rajasthan Rangers, led by popular YouTuber Zayn Saifi; Kolkata Superstars, captained by Pushkar Raj Thakur; and Chennai Smashers, with Mahesh Keshwala at the helm. They will join returning teams, which include heavyweights like Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Sonu Sharma, and Anurag Dwivedi.

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi shared: “We are thrilled to bring the Entertainers Cricket League live to our viewers on Waves OTT! This season is set to ignite an electrifying showcase of talent, fierce competition, and unparalleled fan energy.” “With record participation and an unstoppable wave of enthusiasm, we are gearing up for a tournament like never before, and we can’t wait for the action to unfold,” Dwivedi said. “We’re thrilled to have Waves, Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform, as our sponsor for ECL Season 2. Their commitment to bringing diverse and engaging content aligns perfectly with our vision for the league,” Himanshu Chandnani, Founder, Entertainers Cricket League. “Having Waves as a sponsor for ECL Season 2 is a great addition. Their support strengthens the league, and we’re looking forward to an exciting season ahead.” Anil Kumar, Founder, Entertainers Cricket League.

The ECL 2025 final is scheduled for March 16.