Ekta Kapoor bags International Emmy Directorate Award

Guwahati, Nov 21: Producer and filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmys. The event was held in New York on Monday, November 20 (November 21 in India).

With this feat, she became the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award.

Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor shared a video of the prestigious award, which she captioned, “India I'm bringing home YOUR Emmy @iemmys."

The award honours individuals or organisations for their outstanding contribution to international television. The founder of Balaji Telefilms got emotional as she accepted her award at the ceremony held in New York.

In her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to her mother as she recalled how they started Balaji Telefilms together from her father Jeetendra’s garage.

She also dedicated her award to India, saying: “This award is for you, India. And all the Indians here – we are few, but we are enough.