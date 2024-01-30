Docu series on Indrani Mukerjea to release on Netflix on Feb 23

Guwahati, Jan 30: A documentary series on the infamous Indrani Mukerjea is set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on February 23.

The popular streaming service revealed the release date of the documentary series ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ that focuses on the well-known story of Indrani Mukerjea, the former CEO of INX Media, who gained widespread attention in 2015 for allegedly being involved in the killing of her daughter, Sheena Bora.

The series was directed by Shaan Levy and Uraaz, who showcased interviews with Indrani Mukerjea, her children Vidhie Mukerjea and Mikhail Bora, along with seasoned journalists and legal professionals.

It may be mentioned that the show is being released several months after the publication of Indrani’s memoir ‘Unbroken: The Untold Story’ in 2023.

Arrested in the year 2015 in Mumbai, Indrani Mukherjee was granted bail in 2022.







