‘Divorced for a few months’ Sania Mirza’s family clarifies

Guwahati, Jan 21: Two days after photos of veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed made the rounds on social media, the sister of his second wife, Sania Mirza, Anam Mirza on Sunday clarified that the duo have been divorced for a few months now.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anam posted, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!”

She further urged for privacy “at this sensitive period of her life.”

Sania and Shoaib got married in Hyderabad in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan.

After getting divorced from Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Pakistani actor Sana Javed.

