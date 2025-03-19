Director Geethu Mohandas and her Toxic unit’s considerate behaviour floors American actor Kyle Paul

Chennai, March 19: American actor Kyle Paul, who is now playing a role in director Geethu Mohandas’s pan Indian film 'Toxic', featuring Kannada star Yash in the lead, has now put out a video clip in which he is all praise for director Geethu Mohandas and her considerate Indian crew. In a video clip that is now doing the rounds on social media, Kyle Paul, who seems to be speaking from his hotel room, says, “I just had a really good experience from my movie set here in India. I am filming a movie called ‘Toxic’.”

Informing that it was 3 in the morning, Kyle goes on to say, “for a scene, I had to have really, really high emotions but then, I had to speak in an Indian language called Kannada. I had to be emotional and I had to think about all these words that I barely understand. It just wasn’t working in my head. I couldn’t keep such a high emotion but then think logically about it, couldn’t do it.“

He then goes on to speak about how considerate the director and the entire unit is. He says, “The director, her name is Geethu freaking adorable sweet Geethu. The whole time I was screwing up and she was like, ‘You’ve got this.’ She was just cheering me on the whole time. ‘Take your time. We are here for you.’ The whole crew was it truly was the best experience I ever had on set. It was me screwing up but it is just another reason I love India.“

Set to mark a significant milestone in Indian cinema, Toxic is the first large-scale Indian film to be conceptualized, written, and filmed in both English and Kannada. The film is set to be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, paving the way for a truly cross-cultural film experience. At the helm of this ambitious project is the internationally acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. Renowned for her emotionally resonant storytelling, Mohandas has earned prestigious accolades like the National Award and the Global Filmmaking Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown ups is poised to redefine the action genre, merging western precision with Indian intensity.