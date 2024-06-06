Director Anurag Kashyap admits he'll never cast 'actor' Anurag Kashyap in any project

Mumbai, June 5: Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in the upcoming police villain chase drama 'Bad Cop', has shared that as a director, he will never cast himself in any project.



Kashyap, who is known for films like 'Gulaal', 'Dev.D', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', among others, has opened up on what is easy for him acting, directing, or production.



The director said: Nothing is easy, you have to do everything sincerely. Whether I am directing, producing, 'mein kaam sincerely karta hun. Mein apne aap ko us level ka actor maanta hi nahi hun jinke sath mein kaam karta hun' (Whether I am directing or producing, I do everything sincerely. As an actor, I don't consider myself in the same league as the people I work with).



If I see as a director, mein kabhi khud ko cast nahi karunga (I will never cast myself in any project as a director). But, yes somehow things worked in this (project). The thing is, I prefer to direct and write any day. Production is also a very heavy thing for me, 'majburi mein karna padta hai, kyunki meri filmon se log darr jaate hain' (I have to do it out of compulsion because people get scared of my films), he added.



'Bad Cop' starring Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles will stream soon on Disney+Hotstar.