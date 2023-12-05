Dinesh Phadnis, 'Fredericks' of 'CID', passes away at 57

Mumbai, Dec 5: Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who played the role of 'Fredericks' in the India's longest running television show 'CID', passed away in Mumbai. The actor was 57 years old, and was on ventilator support.

He was suffering from extensive liver damage, and was hospitalised on December 1. As per media reports, the 57-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Tunga Hospital. Earlier, there were reports that the actor had suffered a heart attack which actor Dayanand Shetty had dismissed.

Shetty, who shared screen space with Phadnis in 'CID', had been sharing updates about the actor's health and confirmed that the actor passed away at midnight.

All the actors from 'CID', who are known to be very close to each other, are at residence of Phadnis.

His last rites will be conducted today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium.

'CID' started airing on television in 1998 and had a glorious run till 2018. It is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Dinesh played the role of Fredericks on the show and his character was loved by the audience for his comic timing and fun banter with other characters on the show, especially Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman.