Diljit Dosanjh speaks up on black marketing of tickets for his concerts

Mumbai, Dec 9: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who performed in Indore on Sunday, has spoken up on the issue of black marketing of tickets for his concerts. The actor-singer took to the stage and said that it’s the people and opportunists who are doing the black marketing, and an artist like him has no say in this. He said, “For a long time, people in our country have been going against me saying the tickets are being sold in black. So, it's not my fault that the tickets are getting sold in black. If you buy a ticket for Rs. 10 and sell it for Rs. 100, then what's the fault of the artist? I remember the poem by Rahat Indori”.

He went on to recite the poem, as he said, “Not in my cage, put it somewhere else. You've brought the sky, fine, you may put it on the ground. Sir, where will you go to find my killers now? Sir, where will you go to find my killers now? Do one thing, put the blame on me. So, people from the media, blame me as much as you want. I don't have any fear of being defamed. I don't have any tension”.

“This is not something new, since the time of cinema in India, the black marketing of tickets has been going on for a long time, only the avenues have changed”, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a video in which he could be seen enjoying the local street food of Poha in the early hours of the day. As the crowd began to swell, Diljit was seen meeting his fans. He also met a group of cyclists, and expressed his gratitude towards them for their support.