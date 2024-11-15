Diljit Dosanjh directed to not sing songs promoting drugs at Hyderabad concert

Hyderabad, Nov 15: The Telangana government has served a notice to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, directing him not to sing any song promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during 'Dil-Luminati' concert, scheduled here on Friday. Diljit has also been directed to not bring children on stage during his concert, which is set to be held at GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road.

District welfare officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy district, served the notice on November 7. The notice was issued after a complaint by a Chandigarh based Professor, Panditrao Dharenavar, against Dosanjh to prevent him from singing such songs at the live show.

The complainant submitted video evidence of Diljit singing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during the live show at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26 and 27. "We are issuing this notice in advance to deter promoting alcohol, drugs, violence through songs in your live show," the notice said.

The manager and organisers of the event have also been directed to ensure that peak sound pressure level does not exceed the permissible limit. "According to the World Health Organization, adults should not be exposed to sounds with a peak sound pressure level above 140 decibels. For children, the level is reduced to 120 decibels. Therefore, children should not be used on stage during your live show where peak sound pressure is above 120 decibels," reads the notice.

The singer has also been directed not to bring children on stage. "Your concert guidelines say that children are allowed below 13 years of age. Concert guidelines also say that concerts may include loud sounds and flashing lights. Both loud music and flashing lights are harmful to children," the notice added.

Diljit landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday and posted videos of his city tour on social media. In a video on X, Diljit can be seen taking an auto rickshaw ride in the old city and visiting the famous Charminar and a few places of worship.