Designer Sanjukta Dutta to make Cannes red carpet debut

Guwahati, May 24:Award-winning designer Sanjukta Dutta, who has earlier presented her creations at Cannes, will herself walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, along with supermodels Mirka Oktavia Hendro and Valeriya Hjertenaes, showcasing her designs, stated a press release.

Dutta, known for her unique Mekhela Sador garments that blend traditional Assamese silk with diverse cultural motifs, will walk the red carpet in her own designs for the first time on May 24 along with the two supermodels.

Dutta's designs have previously been showcased at prestigious fashion events such as Milan, Paris, and New York Fashion Weeks, and she has been a regular at Lakme Fashion Week with Bollywood celebrities as showstoppers. Her portfolio includes styling for actors like Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha Koirala, Mrunal Sen, and Shamita among others. She has also crafted traditional 'Angavastraish for British royals.

Sharing her excitement Dutta said, "I am absolutely thrilled about this year's theme for Cannes. The excitement is palpable, and it's an honour to showcase my collection at such a prestigious event. This year's theme resonates deeply with my design philosophy, allowing me to explore the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship while pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion.

She said the theme inspired her to bring her culture and roots to an international platform. "The theme has provided a perfect canvas to blend traditional elements with modern aesthetics, creating pieces that are not only visually stunning but also tell a profound story. The anticipation of seeing my creations come to life on the red carpet is immense. This theme has inspired me to delve into the cultural depths of our artisanal techniques, infusing them with a fresh, avant-garde twist. It's a celebration of art, culture, and innovation, and I can't wait for the world to witness the beauty and elegance of my designs at Cannes."

In 2019, Dutta's Assamese silk gown was worn by Top Model UK winner Ingrida Ilgine at Cannes. Her designs have been showcased on red carpets at the Rome and Venice film festivals.

In 2023, models Ingrida Ilgine and Marika Howard walked down the Cannes red carpet in outfits by Dutta.