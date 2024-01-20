Delhi Police apprehends culprit behind Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video

Guwahati, Jan 20: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the prime suspect responsible for creating and spreading a viral deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna. The manipulated video showcased Rashmika’s face overlaid onto footage of a British influencer, Zara Patel.

The investigation into the Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case, initiated in November, has been ongoing. It marked the first instance, followed by similar incidents involving Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Sachin Tendulkar. Delhi Police, in their efforts, questioned multiple social media users who shared Rashmika's manipulated video but had not yet identified the creator until now.

A gaming app recently manipulated a video of Sachin Tendulkar, launching a misleading promotional campaign. Mumbai Cyber Police responded by filing an FIR against the app. Sachin himself addressed the situation on social media platform X, clarifying that the video urging followers to play games on the app was fabricated.

He urged people to report such deceptive content, emphasising the importance of social media platforms promptly addressing complaints to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news. “These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1,” Sachin wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has revealed that the government is actively working on strengthening regulations within the Information Technology Act. The aim is to implement stricter rules, ensuring platforms' compliance with the evolving digital landscape.

Addressing the concern of deepfakes and misinformation, the minister highlighted their growing challenge. He emphasised the government's commitment to monitoring the platforms' efforts to implement remedial measures to tackle these issues effectively.