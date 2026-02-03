Delhi HC directs actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender in cheque bounce case

New Delhi, Feb 3: The Delhi High Court has directed Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent by 4 p.m. on February 4 in connection with multiple cheque bounce cases.

A single-judge Bench of Swarana Kanta Sharma deprecated the actor’s conduct after noting his repeated failure to honour settlement commitments despite being granted several opportunities.

“This Court is of the view that the conduct of the petitioner no. 1 (Rajpal Yadav) deserves to be deprecated. Despite repeatedly giving assurances and seeking indulgence of this Court, he has failed to comply with the orders passed from time to time,” Justice Sharma observed.

The Delhi High Court was dealing with a batch of petitions filed by Yadav and his wife challenging their conviction and sentence under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Taking a stern view of the conduct of the petitioners, Justice Sharma observed that despite “considerable leniency” shown over a prolonged period, the settlement amount was not paid in terms of undertakings given to the court.

“This Court finds no justification to continue the indulgence granted to the petitioner no.1 earlier,” the Delhi High Court said, adding that the actor had “repeatedly breached undertakings given before this Court”.

In its order, Justice Sharma noted that the sentence awarded by the trial court had been suspended as early as June 28, 2024, after the petitioners expressed willingness to amicably settle the dispute with the complainant company, and the matter was even referred to mediation.

The order further recorded that no payment was made for nearly a year, despite assurances and specific timelines fixed by the Delhi High Court from time to time.

While directing the release of the amount already deposited with the Registrar General to the complainant company, Justice Sharma granted limited indulgence by allowing time till February 4 for surrender, accepting the submission that the actor was presently engaged in professional work in Mumbai.

“However, in the interest of justice, the petitioner no.1 is directed to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent by 04.02.2026 at 4:00 PM, to serve the sentence awarded to him by the learned Trial Court,” the Delhi High Court said.

The matter was listed on February 5, seeking compliance from the concerned jail authorities.

