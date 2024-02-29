DeepVeer announces pregnancy; to welcome child in September 2024

Guwahati, Feb 29: Clearing all the speculations, Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced on Thursday that they are pregnant with their first child.

The Bollywood who got married in 2018, will welcome their first child in September 2024.

The couple jointly shared a post announcing their pregnancy which reads “September 2024.”

The post garnered a lot of likes and comments with a few users saying, “Congratulations guys! Given it’s Ranveer’s kid, September se pehle hi ajayega,” while another said, “Mother of Bollywood turning MOTHER in real !”





It may be mentioned that speculation circulated about Deepika’s pregnancy when she reportedly concealed her midriff while wearing a glittering saree on the red carpet at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and will be next seen in the Rohit Shetty Directorial ‘Singham Again’.