Deepti Naval revisits her first trip to Kashmir amidst the Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, April 25: Veteran actress Deepti Naval used social media to share her grief over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The 'Chashme Buddoor' actress looked back at her first trip to the Valley, which was back in 1977 to Baisaran.

Offering her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, Deepti wrote on her IG, "Baisaran, 1977 - My first trip to Kashmir. I’m deeply grieved at the situation in Pahalgam, watching the news, and seeing clips of our brothers and sisters wretched with pain. I’ve visited the valley many times, but have never felt more distraught than the killings of our innocent tourists in the valley. My heartfelt condolences to the families of all those martyred in the name of religion. It’s a SHAME!"

She also posted a throwback photo from her visit to Baisaran where she was seen posing against a beautiful backdrop.

On April 22, militants from The Resistance Front, which is an affiliate of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran Valley in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. The attacker specifically targeted male Hindu tourists, killing at least 26 people, and leaving more than 20 others injured.

The terrorist attack has created massive unrest in the country with the entire nation urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avenge the loss of innocent lives in the terrorist attack.

Shifting our focus to Deepti, she stepped into acting with Shyam Benegal's 1978 film "Junoon".

A year later, in 1979, Deepti got the lead role in the movie "Ek Baar Phir", opposite Suresh Oberoi.

Deepti's most loved on-screen pairing was with Farooq Sheikh in movies such as "Chashme Buddoor", "Saath Saath", "Kissi Se Na Kehna", "Katha", "Rang Birangi", and "Faasle".

In addition to this, she went on to be a part of numerous dramas including "Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!", "Hip Hip Hurray", "Ankahee", "Main Zinda Hoon", "Yalgaar", "Shakti: The Power", "Memories in March", "NH10", and "Mother Teresa & Me", among others.

Furthermore, Deepti has been part of the TV shows "Kahkashan", "Mukti Bandhan", "Made in Heaven", and "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors".



