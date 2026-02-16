Deepak Chandra flagged as shooter in Shetty case

Mumbai, Feb 16: The Mumbai Police has identified the man who opened fire at Rohit Shetty's house earlier this month. The man has been identified as Deepak Chandra.

As per a senior officer of Mumbai Police, the accused Deepak Chandra, who fired outside Rohit Shetty's house, is a resident of UP. He is very well-educated, but there is no criminal case against him so far. There are 4 to 5 people in the family of the accused, to catch the accused shooter, the Mumbai Crime Branch had laid a trap for a long time, CCTVs were checked and digital footprints were used to reach the accused.

Since the night the firing took place, the Mumbai Crime Branch team was tracking the accused, human intelligence also played an important role.

Earlier, the 5 accused involved in the Rohit Shetty firing case were slapped with MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) as they were produced before special court. The special court had remanded all the five accused in police custody after the Mumbai Crime Branch had sought a 15-day custody from the court, but the court did not grant a 15-day custody and sent him to police custody till February 17, 2026. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (Mah. 30/1999) is a law enacted by the state of Maharashtra in India in 1999 to combat organised crime and terrorism.

The Mumbai Crime Branch said that the culprit Subham Lonkar wanted to spread terror in Mumbai and had told the arrested accused that he had to do something big in Mumbai The arrested accused was in touch with absconding accused Subham Lonkar through a single app and Rs 40,000 was transferred to the account of one of the arrested accused by Subham Lonkar. A Mumbai Crime Branch official told the court that absconding accused Shubham Lonkar had given three weapons to his brother Praveen Lonkar and that weapon was given to the accused arrested in the Rohit Shetty firing case.

For the uninitiated, five rounds of bullets were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence. The investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune.

The vehicle used in the firing belongs to a man from Pune, who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30000 a few days ago. Later, Aditya Gayki and another accused, Samarth Pomaji, left the vehicle at a pre-decided place in Juhu area of Mumbai. According to the Crime Branch, the people who bought the vehicle and reached Mumbai do not know who the shooter is, later it was Shubham Lonkar who ordered the shooter to pick up the vehicle from where it was left and fire.

