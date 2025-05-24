Dance reality show 'Super Dancer' returns for season 5

Mumbai, May 24: Beloved dance reality show, "Super Dancer" is gearing up to return with season five.

The latest season will have 12 talented young contestants. Each of these contestants will be handpicked by 12 renowned choreographers.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and choreographer Geeta Kapur aka Geeta Maa are on board the show as judges, and joining them this time is choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Taking on the host duties for the latest season will be Paritosh Tripathi.

Sharing her excitement about the show, Shilpa added, “It’s every mother’s dream to see her child shine. Being a mother myself, I understand the deep, unconditional love and endless support that a mother gives her child. As a judge, I always look for that impact — a performance that not only impresses me with technique but touches my soul. I am extremely excited about the new season and look forward to seeing all the superstars along with their extraordinary mothers.”

Fellow judge Geeta shared, “This season goes a step further by highlighting the sacred bond between a mother and her child. Each contestant, who already enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, will bring with them a spark of originality, fearless experimentation, and the dedication to turn an idea into a breathtaking performance. I am looking forward to bonding with all the talented and popular contestants.”

Choreographer Marzi added, “I’ve had the pleasure of being a guest on 'Super Dancer' in the past, and every single time, I walked away amazed by the sheer talent, the energy, and the passion these young dancers bring to the stage. But being here now, as a judge for the very first time, feels incredibly special and honestly, quite emotional.”

"Super Dancer - Season 5" is expected to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV soon. However, the release date for the dance reality show is yet to be announced.

--IANS



