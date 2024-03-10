Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova wins coveted Miss World 2024 title

Guwahati, Mar 10: The Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova won the coveted 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 title at a grand event held in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 24-year-old competed against contestants from over 110 countries.



Last year's winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland, crowned Krystyna as her successor.



On the other hand, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon bagged the first runner-up spot at the beauty pageant.



Krystyna is a law student at Charles University in Prague who also dedicates her time to volunteering for the Sonta Foundation in Tanzania, where she teaches English to underprivileged children.









