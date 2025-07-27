‘Collage’ brings Assam agitation years to screen, set for August 1 release

Guwahati, July 27: The story of Collage-―a new Assamese film slated to release on August 1 - depicts the tumultuous years of the Assam Agitation, stated a press release. The story begins in 1977 and concludes after the controversial elections of 1983.

In 1969, tensions simmered in parts of West Bengal over land rights issues. A group of brilliant students, driven by communist ideology, led the movement. That same year, police shot and killed 10 to 12 students from Jadavpur University for their involvement in the protests. This sparked widespread unrest across the country, giving rise to the Naxal movement. The movement's influence reached Assam, and from around 1972, many young men and women joined the Naxal cause. Simultaneously, the police launched a crackdown.

During this period, allegations surfaced in Assam's Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency that many foreigners' names had been included in the voter list. The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other organisations protested, demanding the removal of these names. When the government refused to comply, the Assam Movement began in 1979 under AASU's leadership. Many leftists opposed the movement, alleging that communal forces had infiltrated it. AASU denied these claims, which led to ideological clashes with the leftists.

This resulted in fratricidal conflicts among Assamese people. On one hand, police and military gunfire claimed the lives of many Assamese youths; on the other hand, some youths died at the hands of the agitators.

Women, children, and the elderly suffered the most in this tragic situation. Amid police brutality, social stigma, and livelihood uncertainties, the people struggled to survive. Caught in this vortex, many young women took their own lives, some were humiliated and killed, and others lived in a state of living death. Collage portrays this horrific environment of mistrust, hatred, and a society torn apart, while also capturing the dreams of a new dawn amidst the chaos.

The story of Collage has been written by Sumitra Hazarika and directed by Amar Deep Gogoi. The film features performances by Kul Kuldeep, Rajib Kalita, Deepjyoti Kakati, Mahendra Das, Meghali Kalita, Bidya Bharati, Krishna Kalyani, Lakshyajyoti Baruah, Bishwajit Das, Apu Apurba Barman, Raju Roy, Kabyashree Hazarika, Dhanada Hazarika, Binodlal Das, Tulika Rajkhowa, Deepak Tanti, Dilip Gogoi, and others.

The cinematography is by Nahid Ahmed, editing by Werabam Dorendra Singh, location sound and sound mixing by Debajit Gayan, and DI colourist is Ghanashyam Kalita. The music has been directed by Saurabh Mahanta, with art direction by Ranjit Thakuria. Make-up and costumes have been handled by Poli Gogoi and Nabanita Gogoi, respectively.

Collage is produced by Sumitra Hazarika, with screenplay by Amar Deep Gogoi and co-produced by Dilip Gogoi. Recently, the film's release date was announced, along with the unveiling of two posters. As already stated, Collage will hit theatres on August 1.