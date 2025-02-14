Coke Studio Bharat Season 3 to celebrate India's rich folk traditions

Mumbai, Feb 14: 'Coke Studio Bharat Season 3' is set to celebrate the diverse and vibrant folk traditions of India, offering a bold reimagination of the country’s rich sonic heritage. This season promises to seamlessly blend classical folk music with contemporary sounds. The exciting third season boldly reimagines India’s sonic heritage, fusing folk traditions with contemporary sounds for an unforgettable musical journey.

The new season will feature an exceptional mix of voices, each representing the soul of their regions. Among the line-up are Vishal Mishra, Malini Awasthi, Shalmali Kholgade, Santhosh Narayanan, Shankuraj Konwar, Dhanda Nyoliwala, Prateeksha Srivastava, Ofro, Thiarajxtt, Gulab Sidhu, Jassa Dhillon, Raaginder, Aditya Gadhvi, Madhubanti Bagchi, Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, Jayamoorthy, Xvir Grewal, Dabzee, SVDP, Mehak Sidhu, Bhargav Purohit, and the Indian Choral Ensemble. Each track in this season will be a tribute to India’s vast musical heritage, spanning Awadhi folk, Punjabi hip-hop, Assamese alternative rock, Tamil Folk, and more.

Speaking about the new season, Vishal Mishra shared, “Coke Studio Bharat has always been a platform that celebrates different shades of India’s diverse musical landscape. I’m excited to contribute my sound and see how the fusion of different genres comes together to create a unique narrative for the audience.” Renowned folk legend Malini Awasthi added, “Folk music is always nostalgic because it carries the soul of our history, our region, our people. With Coke Studio Bharat’s deeply rooted connections, we are reintroducing these timeless sounds to a new generation, proving that tradition and innovation can sing in perfect harmony.”

Greishma Singh, Vice President, Coca-Cola India & South-West Asia, mentioned, “At its core, Coke Studio Bharat is all about storytelling and culture bridging traditional and modern with a unique and recognizable sonic & visual identity. Built around a handpicked set of artists representing different parts of Bharat, Season 3 brings a fresh youthful take on unique sounds that cover a rich tapestry of genres of music.” The first track of 'Coke Studio Bharat Season 3' will drop on February, 21.