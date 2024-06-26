Chunky Panday reveals he has seen some producers who resemble his character in 'Industry'

Mumbai, June 26: Actor Chunky Panday, who plays the role of Rakesh Raman in the slice-of-life drama series ‘Industry’, shared how he has personally encountered a few producers who resemble his character in the show.



Speaking about the show, and his character, Chunky said: “I portray the role of Rakesh Raman, a resourceful producer. In the past, I have personally encountered a few producers who resemble Rakesh. He is not only a producer but also a part-time broker and car dealer, who is willing to go to any lengths to secure opportunities. I believe, without a competent producer, the writer’s success is unattainable.”



He further said: “The portrayal of the film industry in our series is refreshingly candid. It’s presented in an engaging and aesthetically pleasing manner, infused with a delightful blend of humour and emotions.” “TVF's signature touch adds an extra layer of depth to the narrative. While most movies and shows showcase the glamorous facade of the industry, our series depicts the true essence of the film industry, and I am proud to be a part of it,” concluded Chunky.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series revolves around the life of Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora), a young and ambitious screenwriter, as he tries to make his mark in the ever-changing film industry. It also stars Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

'Industry' is streaming on Amazon miniTV. Chunky started his acting career with the 1987 multi-starrer film ‘Aag Hi Aag’. His second successful film was ‘Paap Ki Duniya’ with Sunny Deol. From 1987 to 1993, he has appeared in many multi hero films. He has been a part of movies like ‘Tezaab’, ‘Kohraam’, ‘Lootere’, ‘Teesra Kaun’, ‘Housefull’, and ‘Liger’, among several others.