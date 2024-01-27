Chris Young cleared of all charges in Nashville bar arrest

Los Angeles, Jan 27: Singer-songwriter Chris Young has been cleared of all charges from his arrest at a bar in Nashville earlier this week.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk released a statement on Friday (Central Standard Time) that read: "Regarding the Chris Young incident – After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed.”

The country star, 38, had been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest following an alleged altercation at the DawgHouse Saloon on Monday night, reports People magazine.

He was taken into custody and later released on bonds of $250 for the disorderly conduct charge, $1,000 for the resisting arrest charge, and $1,250 for the assault charge.

As per People, the arrest occurred after Young and his friends allegedly followed Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents from Tin Roof bar to DawgHouse.

As per the affidavit, the musician conversed with the TABC agents checking the Tin Roof bar's ABC cards and filmed the moment. After the agents did a compliance check at DawgHouse and were looking to exit the location, Young was alleged to have reached out and "struck" one of them on the shoulder.

He was then alleged to have "began yelling and screaming," refusing to follow the directions of an agent speaking to him after the agent pushed him away.

The video, obtained by People, showed Young reaching out to the TABC agent, who reacted by shoving the musician, causing him to lose his footing and fall backward over a table and chair.

The singer is then seen standing up, putting his hands up, and backing away.