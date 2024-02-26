‘Chitthi Ayi Hai’ Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies at 72

Guwahati, Feb 26: Music legend and Padmashri winner Pankaj Udhas, who is known for his gazals like Chitthi Ayi Hai, passed away at the age of 72 on Monday.

His demise was confirmed by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas, on social media.



“With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness,” she posted on Instagram.



It may be mentioned that Pankaj Udhas is known for ghazals like Chitthi Ayi Hai and Chandi Jai Rang, among others.

