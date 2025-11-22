Censor Board clears Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita with U/A certificate

Chennai, Nov 22: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director J K Chandru's action-comedy entertainer 'Revolver Rita', featuring actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

It may be recalled that the action comedy was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 27 for the festival of Vinayaka Chathurthi. However, the film's release got postponed. It is now scheduled to hit screens worldwide on November 28 this year.

Passion Studios, one of the production houses associated with the film, took to its social media timelines to announce the film's clearance by the censor board. It said, "We’ll see U/And your family in theatres on Nov 28th. #RevolverRitaFromNov28 "

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the film's title teaser some months ago.

In the title teaser, thugs snatch Keerthy Suresh's hand bag while she is busy buying vegetables from a push cart. The bag snatchers take the bag to the hideout only to find a revolver, a blood stained butcher's knife and a bomb in it. Minutes later, Keerthy Suresh arrives at the snatchers' hideout and demands her bag back with the weapons in them.

The rattled criminals ask her if she is a RAW agent, an underworld don or a cop. Keerthy refuses to give any of them a clear answer. Before long, she gets a call from Radhika Sarathkumar, who plays her mother in the film, asking her where the tomatoes were as she is in the process of cooking. Keerthy replies 'Keep the stove on sim and I am on my way."

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film has music composed by Sean Roldan.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Radikaa Sarathkumar, the film also features actors Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan and John Vijay among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Dinesh Krishnan. B and editing is by National Award winning editor Praveen K L. Art direction is by MKT and stunts by Dhilip Subbarayan.

