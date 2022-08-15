Celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with these 5 patriotic audiobooks

New Delhi, Aug 15: On Independence Day, watching patriotic movies and the parade never gets old, but why not try something new this year like OTT listening. To honour the nation's 75th anniversary of independence and to let you feel pride and honour for the country, Pocket FM has put together a special collection of audiobooks for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The top five audiobooks to recommend to your friends and family are listed below.

Amar Krantiweer Chandra ShekharAzaad - Today, we are living in free India. The freedom of this country is the security of known and unknown freedom fighters who gave their life for the struggle for freedom of this country. One of them is Krantikari Chandra Shekhar Azad. Listen to this audiobook and get to know the courageous tale of the freedom fighter during the Indian Independence movement.

My Experiments With Truth - Baapu, 'Father of the Nation', and finally Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, with his non-violence policy and Swadeshi movement led India towards its freedom from Britishers. In this audiobook, Mahatma Gandhi has given reminiscences of his childhood, relation with his wife and parents, experiences at school, his study tour to London, his journey to South Africa, experiences of colour prejudice, and his quest for dharma. This audiobook shall bring out the true experience of Baapu along with you.

Jhansi Ki Rani - Chhabili, a brave young girl who grew up to become the greatest warriors of all times and honour for the country. Chhabili, famously known as the brave "Rani Laxmi Bhai", sacrificed her life for the freedom of the country. The audiobook speaks about how the Queen had to repeatedly face grueling challenges but still drew strength from her adversity. She fought the British and countless internal enemies of the state to emerge victorious, and will forever remain an inspiration for us all. Listening to her journey will be patriotically insightful.

Annihilation of Caste - In 1936, a Hindu reformist group invited B.R. Ambedkar to deliver their presidential address and chart a path to end the caste system. When he argued that the immorality of caste was sustained by the Vedas and Shastras, and without 'dynamiting' them there could be no reform, they withdrew their invitation. Ambedkar published the text on his own. Listen to this audiobook to hear Ambedkar's searing takedown of the caste system.

Why Am I An Atheist - We sing praises of Bhagat Singh's courage and his devotion to his motherland. What we don't often get to hear about the freedom fighter's belief that there is no afterlife of any kind. Why I Am an Atheist is an essay written by Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh in 1930 in Lahore Central Jail. The essay was a reply to his religious friends who thought Bhagat Singh became an atheist because of his vanity. Tune into this book and understand why Bhagat Singh was an atheist.