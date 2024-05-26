Cannes 2024: Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia wins Grand Prix

Guwahati, May 26: In a historic achievement, Payal kapadia became the first Indian filmmaker to secure the Grand prix award at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for her film "All We Imagine as Light." This accolade is the second-most prestigious at the festival, following the Palme d'Or, which this year went to American director Sean Baker for "Anora."

Kapadia’s groundbreaking film which premiered on Thursday night, marked the first time in 30 years that an India film has been included in the main competition. It is also the first-ever entry by an India female director. The last Indian film to compete in the main category was Shaji N Karun’s “Swaham” in 1994.

The screening of "All We Imagine as Light" at the 77th Cannes Film Festival was met with resounding praise, receiving an eight-minute standing ovation. International critics have lauded the film, predicting its potential to win major accolades.





Le Grand Prix est attribué à ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT de PAYAL KAPADIA.

-

The Jury Prize goes to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA.#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #GrandPrix pic.twitter.com/Ew5SfmFmvZ — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 25, 2024





Kapadia, an alumna of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), previously gained international recognition with her documentary "A Night of Knowing Nothing," which won the Oeil d'or (Golden Eye) award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s Director's Fortnight. Her earlier work, "Afternoon Clouds," was showcased in Cinefondation, a category supporting emerging filmmakers.

"All We Imagine as Light" is an Indo-French co-production, developed in collaboration with Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India.

Kapadia is also noted for her activism during her time at FTII. In 2015, she led a four-month protest against then-FTII Chairman Gajendra Chauhan, facing significant repercussions, including disciplinary action and a cut in her grant.