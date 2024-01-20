California-based Assamese singer Aniya releases her Hindi track

Guwahati, Jan 20: California-based Aniya Vibes of Guwahati has soared onto the global music scene at just 12 years. This talented Indian American singer-songwriter recently unveiled her latest track, ‘Aao Na Yahaan’, blending her American and Indian influences into a tapestry of youthful hope and joy.

Sung in Hindi, the song reflects Aniya's own experiences navigating the challenges of teenage life. "The inspiration for 'Aao Na Yahaan' revolves around the struggles teenagers face, whether parental, social, or emotional," explains Aniya. "I wanted to create a space where they can escape the hassles and anxieties, a place that encapsulates the essence of hope and joy."

It is composed by Aniya and Sibabrata Sharma, with lyrics by Sushant Sudhakaran. Aniya's dynamic harmonies, already captivating audiences since her musical debut at 9 years old, shine through, creating a soundscape that transcends borders and resonates with hearts young and old.

Talking further about her roots, Aniya says: “My parents, originally from Assam, and they relocated to the US after their marriage and are based in California. Despite living abroad, they have always maintained a strong connection to our Assamese culture and our Indian roots.”

“Growing up participating in various cultural programmes and festivals, music has always been an integral part, influenced by my musically oriented family. Grateful for my parents' unwavering support, especially my papa, who plays multiple roles like recordist, sound engineer, and videographer in my journey to pursue my dreams and passion.”

Aniya said she started taking piano lessons when she was 5 years old and which eventually enhanced her understanding of musical notes and techniques.

“Then I started learning Hindustani classical and at about the same time, which I am still continuing to learn from Sangeeta Tai. I also started doing stage programmes in various cultural festivals,” she adds.

“Subsequently, I delved into learning the ukulele, which ultimately sparked my interest in experimenting with the guitar. The skills acquired from these instruments played a pivotal role in composing my first original song in English ‘Rockstar Rule’ which was finally released when I was 9 years old. From that point onward, there was no turning back.”

Aniya is currently working on an Assamese song which will be released soon. “During the quarantine time, I started making a few cover songs and then in the last 2 years, I released 2 Assamese originals and recently released my first Hindi original ‘Aao Na Yahan’,” she says.

Aniya has been influenced and inspired by her uncle Sibabrata Sharma.

“My biggest musical influencer is my Khura (uncle), Sibabrata Sharma, who is a part of the music industry and I am fortunate to have him as someone with whom I can share my ideas. Together, we collaborate to compose and create music,” she reckons.

“I truly admire legends like Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Asha Bhosle ji, Jayanta Hazarika, whom I like to listen to and sing their evergreen songs. We have a studio in Guwahati, Chikmik Studio, where I have met many renowned artists like Zubeen Garg, Bornila Kalita, and Joi Barua, who have also inspired me to learn about different kinds of music. I also admire a few indie artists like Papon, Dominic Fike, The Local Train, Beabadoobe, Prateek Kuhad, Anumita Nadesan and Bishrut Saikia, among others. I like them because they have simple, meaningful lyrics with beautiful tunes,” Aniya sings off.