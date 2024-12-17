Byran Adams professes love for ‘rajma chawal, gol gappas and momos’

Mumbai, Dec 17: Global music icon Bryan Adams, who is currently in India for his So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024, has expressed his love for Indian delicacies such as rajma chawal, momos, vada pavs and masala dosa. Adams, who will wrap up his seven-city India tour on Tuesday in Goa, marking the finale of his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ world tour, said that India has always been close to him.

"I am excited to be back in India for my tour! India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to experience its vibrant culture and delicious vegan foods again,” Adams told People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (India). Talking about what he looks forward to gorge on, he said: “I’m especially looking forward to rajma chawal, idli sambar, gol gappa, vada pav, momos and masala dosa!"

The Canadian singer-songwriter has sold between 75 million and more than 100 million records and singles worldwide, placing him on the list of best selling music artists. At age 20 his eponymous debut album was released. He rose to fame in North America with the 1983 top ten album Cuts Like a Knife, featuring its title track and the ballad "Straight From the Heart", his first US top ten hit, which he wrote at age 18.

His 1984 Canadian and US number one album, Reckless became the first album by a Canadian to be certified diamond in Canada and made him a global star with six charting singles including "Run to You" and "Summer of '69", both becoming a fan favourite. In 1991, Adams released "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You", which went to number one in at least 19 countries, including for 16 straight weeks in the UK. It is one of the best-selling singles of all time, having sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.

Adams is ranked 48th on the list of all-time top artists on the Billboard Hot 100. When it comes to awards, Adams has been feted with 20 Juno Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media amongst 16 Grammy nominations, and has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and three Academy Awards for his songwriting for films.