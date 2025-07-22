Buzz: India’s AI Influencer, Kavya Mehra to be a part of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 19'

Mumbai, July 22: The popular reality show, "Bigg Boss" hosted by Salman Khan will be returning for the nineteenth season in August this year.

With the latest season gearing up to entertain the fans yet again, the viewers have started to wonder about who all will be locked up inside the house this time.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Kavya Mehra, India’s AI Influencer, is in talks for "Bigg Boss 19".

A source close to the development revealed, “AI has undeniably become the next big thing, reshaping not just marketing but also entertainment. To see an AI personality like Kavya on national television would mark a new chapter in how audiences interact with technology. While there have been a lot of news around the AI contestant be it Kavya or Habubu, it’s too early to confirm anything.”

Kavya is India’s AI-driven influencer created by Collective Artists Network. Along with being a digital avatar, Kavya is also an embodiment of modern motherhood—an AI deeply rooted in human experiences. She has been developed by collecting useful insights from real moms within Collective’s community.

Kavya has already revolutionised the marketing sector, compiling AI’s precision with the emotional depth of relatable storytelling. She has successfully redefined how brands engage with the audience.

Meanwhile, the earlier reports claimed that Habubu, a viral AI doll from the UAE, might also be one of the contestants of "Bigg Boss 19".

It is not confirmed if either Kavya or Habubu will be a part of the popular reality show. But in case these reports turn out to be true, it will be the beginning of a new chapter in AI's involvement in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, Apoorva Mukhija, Ram Kapoor, Munmun Dutta, Alisha Panwar, Sharad Malhotra, Paras Kalnawat, and Bhavika Sharma might also enter the 'Bigg Boss' house this year. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

--IANS