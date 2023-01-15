'Bulleya' hitmaker Papon celebrates Bihu with band members

Mumbai, Jan 15: Playback singer Papon, who is known for hit tracks such as 'Bulleya', 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Kyon', is a proud Assamese as he celebrated the harvest festival of Bihu on Saturday.

Also known as Magh Bihu, the festival marks the end of the harvesting season and ushers in the Assamese New Year.

The week-long festival starting with Uruka, is celebrated by families sitting around a bonfire and making feasts.

However, this year, due to his busy schedule and concerts, Papon celebrated the festival in a different way by giving it a personal touch.

He celebrated pre-Uruka with his two families -- his band and his family.

As Papon had a music concert in Mumbai, he was not able to make the feast, but he still took out time to celebrate the festival.

To maintain the festival's significance, he celebrated pre-Uruka on his balcony with his band and family.

Talking about his childhood memory of the festival, he added" "This is an important festival. I have a lot of childhood memories connected to this festival, so I wanted to keep up with the tradition and celebrate it. Who better to celebrate this than my two families? I spent so much time with my band that it only made sense to include them in this celebration."

The singer had a music concert in Mumbai on Friday evening and will have his next in Guwahati on January 2.