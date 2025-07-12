Breaking barriers: Transgender couple weds at Ugratara temple in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 12: A quiet but powerful moment of history unfolded within the ancient grounds of the Ugratara Temple in Uzanbazar on the morning of May 2, as Guwahati woke to what is believed to be the first transgender wedding at a major temple in Assam.

Taira Bhattacharjee and Bikramjit Sutradhar exchanged vows beneath the revered shrine of Goddess Tara — a deity known for fierce protection and maternal strength.

For many, Ugratara Temple is not just a place of ritual, but a refuge — a space where burdens are quietly shared with the divine. That made it a fitting venue for Taira and Bikramjit, whose story is one of friendship, resilience, and quiet courage.

A resident of Maligaon, Taira began her gender transition in 2017. Before they ever considered marriage, she and Bikramjit, who hails from Chandmari, were close friends. Over time, that friendship deepened into a bond defined by mutual support and unwavering loyalty. Throughout Taira’s transition, Bikramjit stood by her side — through both the practical challenges and emotional struggles, many of which remain invisible to those outside the transgender community.

But Taira’s journey is not defined by her gender identity alone. She has been the sole caregiver to her bedridden mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. She left her job as a librarian to provide full-time care — a reflection of the compassion and sense of responsibility that have long defined her.

For the couple, marriage was not about spectacle but about dignity — the right to celebrate their love openly, to seek blessings in a temple like any other couple, and to have that commitment recognized under the law. Their marriage was formally registered in court on May 26.

Acceptance, however, was not immediate. Bikramjit’s family, like many, needed time to understand and embrace their son's decision. It took years of honest conversations and trust-building. Ultimately, when the wedding day arrived, both families stood together — not out of obligation, but in heartfelt support.

Their ceremony was quiet, free of grand declarations or defiance. It was a simple, sincere assertion of their right to love — and to be loved — with dignity. For Taira and Bikramjit, this is just the beginning of a new chapter — one grounded in love that is patient, resilient, and, above all, real.