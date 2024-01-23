Boman Irani to receive a special honour from British Parliament

Mumbai, Jan 23: Actor Boman Irani, who is known for ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, and others, will be conferred with a special honour by the British Parliament for his contributions to Indian cinema.

The actor has also been invited as a featured speaker at Oxford University and The London School of Economics.

Boman will be travelling to London on January 24 with his family for the events.

On January 25, he will deliver speeches at the aforementioned venues.

With this memorable achievement, Boman has now joined the ranks of esteemed speakers at Oxford, following in the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan and Shashi Tharoor.

Boman expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and honour, as he said: “It’s truly humbling to represent India on such esteemed global platforms and receive this recognition. Especially as my family will be present with me to witness this gratifying moment.”

He added, “I look forward to sharing my life experiences and the wisdom gained throughout my two-decade career with other bright minds there. Taking a piece of India with me, I’m truly grateful for this opportunity.”

Boman was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ which released last month.

The film touches upon the subject of illegal immigration. The two have earlier worked in films like ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Happy New Year’.