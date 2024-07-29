Bollywood congratulates Manu Bhaker on winning India’s first medal at Paris Olympics

Mumbai, July 28: After Manu Bhaker opened India’s account at the Paris Olympics by winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event, Bollywood celebs congratulated the country’s shooter for making the country proud.



Preity Zinta shared Manu Bhaker’s photo and wrote, “Congratulations @bhakermanu on winning the first medal for India in #olympics2024 #bronzemedal #shooting #parisolympics #JaiHind #ting.”



Kriti Kharbanda also shared the news snippet of Manu Bhaker winning bronze and expressed her happiness with the caption “Oh yeahhhh.”



Rajkumar Rao shared an Insta story and wrote, “Congratulations @bhakermanu. We all are so proud of you.”



Jackie Shroff commented on the success and wrote “Account opened…Manu Bhaker wins Bronze in 10 mt air pistol event. India’s first medal in Paris Olympics.”



The last time India won medals in shooting was at the London Olympics in 2012. Rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar won silver and Gangan Narang won bronze.



In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Manu Bhaker was disqualified due to a pistol malfunction but her hard work and determination paid off with her winning a bronze in Paris.



Manu Bhaker became India’s first women's shooter to win an Olympic medal.