Bollywood comedian 'Jr Mehmood' succumbs to cancer at 67

Mumbai, Dec 8: Veteran Bollywood comedian, singer, director and character actor Naeem Sayyed – popularly known as ‘Junior Mehmood’ – passed away after a protracted battle with cancer, on Friday morning.

Jr Mehmood had been admitted to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for treatment of stomach cancer and was on the path of recovery at home.

His condition suddenly deteriorated and he was put on ventilator support but failed to make it through early today.

Initially taken to hospital for a minor tummy ailment, it was later diagnosed as stomach cancer in the final stages as it had spread to the liver, lungs, with a tumour in the intestine and complicated by a bout of jaundice.

The funeral of Jr Mehmood shall be performed this afternoon at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery, which a large number of Bollywood personalities are likely to attend.

Starting his film career as a child actor in 'Mohabbat Zindagi Hai' (1966), Jr Mehmood went onto work in over 250 films in multiple Indian languages, besides directing half a dozen Marathi films and crooning a few songs.

He enacted big and small roles with films like 'Naunihal' (1967), 'Brahmachari' (1968), 'Kati Patang' and 'Aan Milo Sajana' (1970), 'Caravan', 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' and 'Jr. Mehmood in Hong Kong' (all 1971), 'Aap Ki Kasam' and 'Amir Garib' (1974), 'Geet Gaata Chal' (1975), 'Shehzade' (1989), 'Aaj Ka Arjun' (1990), 'Judaai' (1997), 'Journey Bombay to Goa' (2007), and many more.

Jr Mehmood was also seen in character roles in tele-serials like 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai, Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', 'Ek Rishta Sahjedari Ka' and 'Tenali Rama' among others.

Incidentally, Sayyed considered the legendary comedian Mehmood Ali as his ‘guru’ who bestowed on him the title of ‘Jr Mehmood’.

During his spell of hospitalisation, scores of Bollywood personalities had called on Jr Mehmood in hospital and expressed concerns over his deteriorating health.