Bollywood actor Salman Khan receives death threat once again

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Nov 29: Bollywood actor Salman Khan once again received death threats, following which the actor’s security was reviewed on Tuesday.

According to reports, the threats were received from an account claimed to be of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on social media site 'Facebook'.


It may be mentioned that, at present, Lawrence Bishnoi is behind bars in a drug smuggling case which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Facebook post was directed at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal, and it stated, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it's time for your 'brother' to come and save you."

