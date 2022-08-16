Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expecting first child

Mumbai, Aug 16: Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on Tuesday said they are soon set to welcome their first child.

Basu, 43, and Grover, 40, made the announcement on their official social media pages amid reports of pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.

"We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...So soon, we who once were two will now become three," they said in a joint statement along with the pictures of Basu showing off her baby bump.

The couple, who first worked together on the 2015 film "Alone", tied the knot in 2016. They have also co-starred in the 2020 web series "Dangerous".

Basu and Grover said the baby will arrive soon.

"Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby," they further said.