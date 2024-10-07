‘Bigg Boss 18’: Chum Darang says film writers need to write more for people from North-East

Mumbai, Oct 7: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestant Chum Darang, who was seen in “Badhaai Do” in 2022 and Alia Bhatt starrer “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, has spoken about how writers need to put in more work and write more for people from North-East. Talking about talents getting offered more roles from the North East in Bollywood, Chum said: “I mean, the writers, they'll have to put in more work, switch some characters and then write more for North-East people. I think things are changing anyway.”

What made her take up the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan? She said: “‘Big Boss’ is a show which people watch. It's a massive, massive show.” The actress shared that it would be a great way to make people understand about her and her home state Arunachal Pradesh.

She added: “I thought, if they'll watch me in the show, they'll be curious to know more about me and my motive was for people to understand that there is a very beautiful place called Arunachal Pradesh in the east, where the sun rises first in India. I wanted them to know that. So that was my motive. For people to know more about me and my home state.”



Winner of several beauty pageants, Chum described herself as “fun and a little short tempered”. “Well, for that you'll have to watch me, my journey inside the house. And me as a person, I think I'm outgoing, I'm fun. A little short tempered at times, but I think I'm fun,” she said.

One of the biggest things she was looking forward to was meeting Salman and said that she was excited as she has always seen him on screen. Talking about finding love in the show, Chum denied. She instead is looking forward to just having fun, playing the game right and making new friends.