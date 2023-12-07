‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha Malviya pushes Abhishek Kumar amid fight

Mumbai, Dec 7: Exes Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar will be seen getting into a heated fight amid an immunity task.

A promo shared by the channel shows that during the task Isha and Abhishek get into a fight. Abhishek was calling out another contestant during the task, Isha intervened and said that he was purposely instigating.

Abhishek lost his cool and charged at Isha. Isha schools Abhishek for being mannerless when Abhishek comes close to the actress, she pushes him away. Their fight turns uglier.

Other housemates including KhanZaadi and Samath have to intervene before they could physically harm each other even more.