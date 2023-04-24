85 years of service to the nation
Entertainment

Big B's has an epic response on getting back his blue tick on Twitter

By IANS
Big Bs has an epic response on getting back his blue tick on Twitter
Photo: Meta

Mumbai, April 24: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a savage response to the verified tick mark of a few Twitter accounts getting restored for free.

The micro-blogging website has restored the blue tick verification for accounts with more than one million followers on the platform, but Amitabh, who has a whopping 48.4 million followers, paid for the subscription.

Now, he has asked the platform in a hilarious way about why he had to make payments despite having such a huge following on the website.

Amitabh tweeted: "Are maare gae Gulfam, biraj me maare gae Gulfam. Ae Twitter mausi, chahchi, beheni, tai, bua... jhauaan bhar ke ta naam hain tumhaar."

He added: "Paise bharwa liye hamara neel kamal khaatir. Ab kahat ho jekar 1 m follower unkar neel kamal free ma. Humar to 48.4 m hain, ab? Khel khatam, paisa hajam?"

It was just last week, when the micro-blogging website took away the blue marks from several verified accounts.

Big B gave it his own spin and asked about not getting the tick mar despite payment. A day later, when it was restored, he thanked Twitter and even wrote a song for Elon Musk, with a sprinkle of humour.

IANS


