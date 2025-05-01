Big B makes his foray into gaming world, joins forces with best-selling author Amish Tripathi

Mumbai, May 1: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has made his foray into the world of gaming as he has teamed up with popular author Amish Tripathi and gaming veteran Nouredine Abboud for their new venture.

The project is titled ‘The Age of Bhaarat’, and aims to propel India onto the global gaming map. While India is home to a treasure trove of legendary lore, its expression in global gaming has remained largely untapped.

The newly unveiled trailer showcases swathes of landscapes, mythical beasts, powerful warriors, and layered storytelling, all brought together with cinematic finesse and technical brilliance. Drawing upon epics, folklore, and traditions, The Age of Bhaarat, which is touted to be India’s own AAA game, is being shaped under the brand name Tara Gaming Ltd. It marks a key milestone in ‘Create in India’ ambition.

Sharing his enthusiasm about joining Tara Gaming Ltd. as the Co-Founder, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Joining Tara Gaming is an extension of my lifelong commitment to storytelling. When I heard Amish’s and Nouredine’s vision, I was instantly drawn to the potential of creating something truly monumental”.

He further mentioned, “India has always been a land of powerful stories, and through this game, we have an opportunity to share our epics, creativity, and imagination with the world. Gaming is where stories come alive for the next generation, and I’m excited to help shape that experience at Tara Gaming with a uniquely Indian lens”.

At its core, the brand’s vision is to empower Indian storytellers and bridge the gap between culturally rooted stories and cutting-edge game development.

Amish Tripathi, said, “We are beyond honoured to welcome Amitabh Bachchan to Tara Gaming. Mr. Bachchan is a true visionary whose understanding of Indian heritage is unmatched, and his belief in our vision adds immense strength to our journey. He brings a sense of legacy and inspiration to the project that’s impossible to quantify. The trailer perfectly captures the bold vision we have to present Indian itihaas to the world in a cool modern context, and we believe players across the globe will be excited to explore the world we’re building”.

Nouredine Abboud shared, “To welcome Mr. Bachchan as our co-founder is a privilege beyond words. His deep understanding of Indian culture and storytelling is invaluable as we develop a game that resonates globally. The trailer is just a glimpse of this ambitious and immersive world that pays homage to Indian traditions while delivering cinematic-quality gameplay. The Age of Bhaarat has always been a passion project for us at Tara Gaming, and with Mr. Bachchan onboard, our conviction has only grown stronger”.



