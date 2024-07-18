Bhuvan Bam talks about the ‘crazy’ system of hierarchy in film industry

Mumbai, July 18: Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam feels that the system of hierarchy in the film industry is a crazy phenomenon.

The actor, who is also renowned as one of India’s biggest YouTubers, recently appeared on the chat show ‘Be A Man Yaar’, where he shared insights about how aspiring artists in the film industry should make peace with the fact that work can only come to them once the people who are above them in the hierarchy say no to it.

Speaking to show host Nikhil Taneja, Bhuvan said: “Rejection is a part of this thing that we are in. Rejection nahi hoga toh kaise hoga phir (it’s not possible without rejections). Bhuvan further spoke about the hierarchy in Bollywood and chasing people for work and opportunities.

“Yeh hierarchy system bada crazy hai idhar. Aapko tab pucha jayega jab aapke upar wale mana kar denge.. Tab aap pe baat aayegi. Jitna jaldi ye realise kar lo utna sahi hai (The hierarchy system here is quite crazy. You will only be considered once those above you have turned it down. The sooner you realise this, the better).”

Continuing his thoughts, he said: “The world doesn’t revolve around you. You only have to chase and find opportunities for yourself. Cannot just sit at home and expect ki aata hi hoga call. Nahi aayega kabhi. It’s never gonna come. We have to find a way

Bhuvan also spoke about his struggles as an artiste and shared that the struggle never really ends, rather, it’s a daily fight. “Ye jo bolte hain na ki ab ja kar struggle khatam hua hai, maine kaha bhai jhooth hai ye. Struggle kabhi khatam nahi hota hai. (When people say that the struggle is finally over for them, I say it’s a lie. The struggle never ends)," he said.

The actor added: "Aap jaane jate ho apne peechle kaam ki vajah se. Aapko wo janwane ke liye bhi bohot haath paer marne padhte hain. Kya mujhe aisa karna cahiye? Over toh nahi ho jaega? Kya unko ye toh nahi lagega ki mauke ki talash mein hoon? Hoon na mauke ki talash mein isliye toh aaya hoon yahan pe ghar chhod kar apna, kaam karne. (You’re recognised for your past work, but to keep that recognition alive, you have to continue fighting every day. After all, I’m here in search of an opportunity, having left my home to pursue my passion)."

Concluding on a reflective note, Bhuvan said: “So I think haan, it's not an easy, hunky dory situation." In the very personal, raw, and sensitive episode, Bhuvan also talked about his relationship with his parents, his family’s struggle to fight alcoholism, his father’s brain stroke, and his years growing up in a tough environment.

‘Be A Man Yaar’ is available to stream on Yuvaa’s YouTube channel.